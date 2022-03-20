Cleveland Browns owners release statement to defend trade for Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback and his name is Deshaun Watson.

As you have probably heard by now, the Browns traded the Houston Texans for Watson, despite the fact that he could still end up being suspended by the NFL for a portion of the 2022 season.

On Sunday, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement to defend the decision to trade for Watson.

UPDATES:

The full trade terms have been released and the Houston Texans are trading QB Deshaun Watson and a 5th-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for three first-round picks, a 3rd-round pick, and a 4th-round pick.

INITIAL REPORT: