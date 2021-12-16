Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield takes to Twitter to rip NFL over latest press release

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL released a statement that contained COVID-19 protocol updates.

The league announced Thursday that it has updated COVID-19 protocols to “address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant.”

“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel,” the league said in a statement. “We will continue to strongly encourage the booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19.

“All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.” CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL MEMO

One person who is not thrilled with the NFL’s updated protocol is Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who just so happens to be on the COVID-19 list.

“@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is…. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021