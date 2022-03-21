Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson jersey number revealed

As you have certainly heard by now, the Cleveland Browns have traded an absolute haul to the Houston Texans for QB, Deshaun Watson.

When the trade went down, one of the first things I did was look to see if Watson’s No. 4 was available and it was not as it was LB Anthony Walker‘s number.

Well, according to reports, Walker is switching his jersey to No. 5 so that Watson can continue to wear No. 4.

(We are assuming Watson hooked up Watson for switching numbers)

Deshaun Watson will get his number 4 with the #Browns. LB Anthony Walker will switch from number 4 to number 5 to clear the spot for him. pic.twitter.com/YxK8m5WKNp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 21, 2022

Back in 2019, Watson explained why he wears the No. 4 jersey.

From Bleacher Report:

“At that time I was watching basketball and playing, J.J. Redick was the guy,” said Watson. “He had No. 4, which was my number. He could shoot threes, which is what I liked to do. I just fell in love with him.”

“Me and my mom, we grew up my Duke fans,” Watson explained. “My mom, she loved Coach K. She loved Duke. That’s what I was raised on.”

There ya go.