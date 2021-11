Trouble in the Dawg Pound…again!

As you may have heard by now, things are not exactly blissful with the Cleveland Browns and a lot of it centers around QB Baker Mayfield, who has not been very good at all this year.

The latest drama comes via Kareem Hunt’s father, who took to Facebook to rip Mayfield for his performance during Sunday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“[Baker’s] limping he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt they going to keep listening but if people don’t like what I’m saying unfriend me,” Hunt Sr. said.

“I’m not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain’t posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully.”Oh boy!

https://twitter.com/BrownsByBrad/status/1465182673899511811?s=20