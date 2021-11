Unless there is another tie, the Cleveland Browns will either move to a game over .500 on the season or a game under .500 on the season when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Just moments ago, the Browns released their final injury report for the week and as you can see, Baker Mayfield is expected to play.

The following three players have been ruled out.

CB A.J. Green

CB Troy Hill

WR Anthony Schwartz

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones is Questionable.