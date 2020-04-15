57.1 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions swap tight ends, 1st round picks with Chargers in mock draft

If I had to give an honest estimate, I would say that I have browsed at least 1,235,754 mock...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Peter King says there are 2 possibilities for Detroit Lions if they cannot trade down

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Cleveland Browns have released their new uniforms for the 2020 season and they are pretty slick.

Take a look.

From Cleveland Browns:

The Browns are moving forward with a nod to the past.

The Browns on Wednesday debuted their new uniforms for 2020 and beyond, evoking the best memories of the storied franchise’s past with a modern twist. Inspired by the AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s and 60s, the Kardiac Kids, the team’s memorable run through the mid-80s and even some of the best memories in recent years, the Browns’ updated look pays homage to the past while incorporating all of the modern technology of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Uniform, which provides the kind of wear-ability and comfort players expect in the modern NFL.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”

Nation, what do you think about these new uniforms?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleReport: Minnesota Vikings are in talks to land Odell Beckham Jr. in blockbuster trade
Next articleRecent decommit Isaiah Todd takes shot at Michigan fan base

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Minnesota Vikings are in talks to land Odell Beckham Jr. in blockbuster trade

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from WFAN’s Marc Malusis, the Minnesota Vikings are in talks with the Cleveland Browns to acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr....
Read more

NFL ‘Expert’ ranks Baker Mayfield ahead of Matthew Stafford in QB rankings

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Just because one is recognized as an "expert" on football doesn't mean that title is actually official. Take NFL Analyst Gregg Rosenthal, for instance....
Read more

Flashback: Matthew Stafford Mic’d Up vs. Browns: ‘One F***ing heartbeat!’

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It was not easy but when all was said and done, the Detroit Lions handled their business by defeated the Cleveland Browns 38-24 at...
Read more

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. following ‘butt slap’ of a police officer [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. following a "butt slapping" incident...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.