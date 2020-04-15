Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

The Cleveland Browns have released their new uniforms for the 2020 season and they are pretty slick.

Take a look.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms 📰: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

From Cleveland Browns:

The Browns are moving forward with a nod to the past.

The Browns on Wednesday debuted their new uniforms for 2020 and beyond, evoking the best memories of the storied franchise’s past with a modern twist. Inspired by the AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s and 60s, the Kardiac Kids, the team’s memorable run through the mid-80s and even some of the best memories in recent years, the Browns’ updated look pays homage to the past while incorporating all of the modern technology of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Uniform, which provides the kind of wear-ability and comfort players expect in the modern NFL.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.