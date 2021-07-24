Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms for 2021, proceed to get bashed by fans [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday morning, the Cleveland Browns unveiled their 75th Anniversary uniforms for the 2021 season and as you can see below, they look very similar to what the Cincinnati Bengals would wear.

A look at the @Browns’ 75th anniversary uniforms for this season. pic.twitter.com/DPj0GuBzOi — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 24, 2021

Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to blast the Browns for their new uniforms but to be fair, the uniforms are based on the 1946 Browns team and the Bengals franchise did not even begin until 1967.