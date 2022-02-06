in NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers complete trade for Caris LeVert

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded the Indiana Pacers for Caris LaVert.

Here are the full trade details:

Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston, and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources.

It sure looks like the Cavaliers are going to try to make a run in the Eastern Conference.

