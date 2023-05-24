Merch
Cleveland Guardians’ Will Brennan Kills Bird With Base Hit [Video]

By W.G. Brady
During the Cleveland Guardians‘ game against the Chicago White Sox, Will Brennan hit a ball that unintentionally struck a bird in the infield, resulting in the bird's death. Despite the unfortunate incident, the game continued, and Cleveland emerged victorious.

Cleveland Guardians Will Brennan kills bird

Key Points

  • Brennan's base hit accidentally struck a bird in the infield, leading to its demise.
  • The incident occurred during the Guardians' game against the White Sox.
  • Players and spectators were stunned by the unfortunate turn of events.
  • The game was briefly paused as the grounds crew removed the bird from the field.
  • Cleveland went on to win the game by a score of 3-0.

Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan Kills Bird With Base Hit

Here is the video of Brennan killing a bird with a base hit.

Following the game, Brennan took to Twitter.

“I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts,” Brennan tweeted. “An unfortunate sacrifice.”

Brad Holmes comes in behind Jerry Jones in 2023 NFL GM Rankings
Brad Holmes comes in behind Jerry Jones in 2023 NFL GM Rankings

Did Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes get snubbed in the 2023 NFL GM rankings?
