Cleveland Guardians’ Will Brennan Kills Bird With Base Hit [Video]

During the Cleveland Guardians‘ game against the Chicago White Sox, Will Brennan hit a ball that unintentionally struck a bird in the infield, resulting in the bird's death. Despite the unfortunate incident, the game continued, and Cleveland emerged victorious.
Key Points
- Brennan's base hit accidentally struck a bird in the infield, leading to its demise.
- The incident occurred during the Guardians' game against the White Sox.
- Players and spectators were stunned by the unfortunate turn of events.
- The game was briefly paused as the grounds crew removed the bird from the field.
- Cleveland went on to win the game by a score of 3-0.
Here is the video of Brennan killing a bird with a base hit.
Following the game, Brennan took to Twitter.
“I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts,” Brennan tweeted. “An unfortunate sacrifice.”
