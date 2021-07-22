Cleveland Indians decide on new team name

Sharing is caring!

Just over a year ago, the Cleveland Indians announced that there were ongoing discussions taking place within the organization about changing their team name, and in December of 2020 it was announced that the team would soon have a new nickname.

According to a report from Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cleveland organization has come to a decision on what their new nickname will be but they are “not quite ready” to announce it.

From Cleveland Plain Dealer:

The Indians, according to sources, have settled on a new name for the franchise.

What that name is and when it will be announced has yet to be determined, but progress is being made on both fronts. When asked if an announcement was imminent, a source would neither confirm nor deny that question.

Hoynes added that it sounds like the Cleveland franchise will have their new nickname in place for the 2022 season.