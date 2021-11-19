Cleveland Indians to officially change team name on Friday

In about four hours, depending on when you are reading this, the Cleveland Indians will officially change their team nickname.

On Friday, the Cleveland baseball franchise will officially be known as the Cleveland Guardians.

Earlier today, the Indians gave a sneak peek into their team store, which is stocked full of Guardians gear.

Nation, do you like this nickname?

