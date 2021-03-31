Cleveland Indians will not allow headdresses, painted faces at 2021 games

Sharing is caring!

The Cleveland Indians announced their intentions to eventually change their team nickname, following in the footsteps of the NFL’s Washington Football Team, previously known as the Redskins.

And to that end, the team has introduced a new fan policy for the limited number in attendance at Progressive Field. Fans will no longer be permitted to enter while wearing “headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”

The move is similar to those made by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, both of whom introduced similar fan policies.

The name change for the franchise, which has been known as the Indians since 1915, won’t happen at least until 2022.

Per Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, capacity at Progressive Field for 2021 is tentatively set at 30%.

