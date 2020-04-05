40.5 F
Cliff Avril explains why the Detroit Lions should pass on Tua and stick with Stafford

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Whether we like it or not, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn will both be back for at least the start of the 2020 regular season. That being said, if they want to stick around for 2021, they will have to at least contend for the playoffs this coming season. (Note: nobody seems to know exactly what “contend for the playoffs” mean.)

That being said, there are plenty of fine folks who believe the right move for the Lions would be to select QB Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft.

One of those people IS NOT former Lion, Cliff Avril, who recently told TMZ that the Lions should stick with Matthew Stafford and pass on Tua if they want to win in 2020.

From TMZ:

“If we don’t start winning some ball games, do I want to go off a young player who is coming out of college that has been injured or do I keep the veteran player that I have, and surround him with other great players?” Avril says.
“I would do that personally. I would leave Stafford there and surround him with some good players.”“I’ve played against him, I’ve been on his team, I’ve broken down film — the man can throw the ball,” Avril says of Stafford. “He can still put it out there. He can still play some football.”

Nation, do you agree with Avril or would you rather the Lions draft Tua?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Michigan Wolverines OT Taylor Lewan’s insane workout (VIDEO)
Next articleDetroit Red Wings: Best Hits From the Playoff Streak [Video]

Comments

