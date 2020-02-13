24.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Cliff Avril says he was embarrassed to play for Detroit Lions

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In 2008, the Detroit Lions had a season that everyone involved with it, including the fans, would rather just forget.

That season, the Lions became the first NFL franchise to finish a full 16-game season without a win.

One former Lions player who says he was embarrassed to say he played for Detroit was Cliff Avril.

Avril recently joined the Surf & Turf Podcast and he spoke about what it was like to go 0-16 in his rookie season.

“I go through that whole season and really, honestly didn’t realize how bad we were until the offseason,” Avril said. “About Week 13, Week 14 guys are putting themselves on IR. I’m like, ‘Wait up, you can, like, say you’re hurt and they put you on IR, basically quit?’ And looking back on it, that’s why we were 0-16. Guys were ready to get up out of there.

“But this is when it hit me, bro, the offseason. My rookie year offseason. You know, you’re a rookie, you’re out and about, you’re trying to turn up a little bit, and I’m going out and I’m almost embarrassed to say I play for the Lions. I’m like, this is an NFL team, been fighting my whole life to get on a team, and then it’s like, ‘Who you play for?’

“‘Ahhh, I play in the league, but I’d rather not say who I play for.'”

–Quotes courtesy of 97.1 The Ticket– LINK

