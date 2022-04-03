Coach K walks off court for final time as Duke’s head coach [Video]

It’s over. (We think)
On Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski walked off the court for the final time as head coach at Duke following an 81-77 Final Four loss to his biggest rival, North Carolina.
Here is a video of Coach K walking off the court for the final time as a head coach.
Nation, do you believe Coach K can go into retirement with two tough losses against his biggest rival?
Coach K walks off the court for the final time after Duke falls to UNC in the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/cfRDD65RxD
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 3, 2022
