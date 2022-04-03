in College Sports

Coach K walks off court for final time as Duke’s head coach [Video]

It’s an end of an era

It’s over. (We think)

On Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski walked off the court for the final time as head coach at Duke following an 81-77 Final Four loss to his biggest rival, North Carolina.

Here is a video of Coach K walking off the court for the final time as a head coach.

Nation, do you believe Coach K can go into retirement with two tough losses against his biggest rival?

