Coach leaves Michigan for SEC just days before spring practice

When the University of Michigan football team begins spring practice in just three days, they will be without one of their coaches as LB coach Brian Jean-Mary has left the Wolverines for Tennessee.

From 247 Sports:

Friday afternoon, The Michigan Insider on 247Sports was able to confirm that Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jeany-Mary has informed players and other coaches that he will be leaving to join the coaching staff at Tennessee. Though Jean-Mary still had a year remaining on his contract with the Wolverines, the Volunteers are prepared to pay the buyout to bring Jean-Mary on board.

The former South Florida defensive coordinator was hired last offseason, primarily to coach outside linebackers for the Wolverines. With his departure, Michigan will have a fifth different linebackers coach in as many seasons, though defensive coordinators Don Brown and now Mike Macdonald also coached linebackers.

It sounds like Jim Harbaugh is going to have to find a new LBs coach sooner than later.