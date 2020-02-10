Three realistic coaching candidates for Michigan State

The Michigan State head coaching vacancy continues to look less and less appealing.

Mark Dantonio called it quits last week after claiming his $4.3 million bonus. The program is just 14-12 over it’s last two seasons. Not to mention former staff member Curtis Blackwell is pursuing a lawsuit against the university involving multiple NCAA recruiting violations.

The 2020 recruiting class ranks just 11th in the Big Ten as well. You can see why this might not be the sexiest job, right?

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell turned down the job earlier today after meeting with Michigan State’s athletic director Bill Beekman over the weekend.

Former Spartan defensive coordinator and current Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi slammed the door shut on any rumors of him coming back to East Lansing.

Narduzzi and Fickell were rumored to be the leading candidates to become the next head coach at MSU after Dantonio stepped down.

Who’s going to be the next head coach in East Lansing now that these two are out?

Mark Tressel

I think most Spartan fans would agree that this is the least appealing option. Tressel was named interim head coach while the university looks for a new head coach.

He may just fall into his own head coaching opportunity.

Tressel has served as the team’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He has ties with Dantonio going all the way back to Cincinnati.

Brett Bielema

Bielema is a new name that’s surfacing as a candidate to become the next head coach at Michigan State.

According to a report from Rainer Sabin at the Detroit Free Press, a source is saying the former Wisconsin head coach has “definite” interest in the current vacancy.

Bielema went 68-24 during his time with the Badgers. His jump to the SEC wasn’t as successful. He managed just a 29-34 record at Arkansas.

He’s currently a linebackers coach for the New York Giants.

Chris Creighton

This is another name that I’ve seen tossed around regarding the head coaching job at Michigan State. Creighton currently serves as the head coach at Eastern Michigan.

I know what you’re thinking. Why the hell would Michigan State hire this guy?

He’s arguably done the impossible at Eastern Michigan. That’s been a really bad football program for a long time and Creighton is beginning to change the narrative.

They’ve won seven games in each of their last two seasons and have three consecutive bowl appearances.

To be completely honest, Michigan State clearly isn’t going to land a sexy candidate. Someone like Creighton is much more likely to end up in East Lansing.