Cole Cabana Ready to Help Michigan Football in 2024

Cole Cabana is ready to do his thing during his second season

As the Michigan Football team looks to bolster its lineup for the upcoming college football season, Cole Cabana’s readiness to expand his role is a compelling storyline. As a highly-touted running back out of Dexter High School, Cabana’s initial season at Michigan was spent learning from the sidelines. Now, as he prepares for 2024, his eagerness and commitment are clear that he is ready to contribute to a team that lost a lot of production from its National Championship team.

The Early Days

Cole Cabana’s journey with the University of Michigan began amid high expectations. As a freshman, his opportunities were sparse, overshadowed by established players like Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. However, Cabana did not view this as a setback but rather as a crucial learning phase.

“Obviously, the standard is set. That’s how I like to look at it. I knew coming to a school like this, there’s gonna be dudes, obviously. Sometimes you gotta wait your turn and I’ve been blessed to be in a position where I can learn from the best: My coaches, Blake, Dono, some of the best to do it. So I’m in a great position,” Cabana expressed to The Michigan Insider.

Adapting and Growing

Despite playing only one game as a freshman, he described his experiences as “fun” and “quite the experiences,” highlighting the personal growth and adaptation to the competitive environment of Michigan’s football program. This optimistic outlook continued even after he missed the 2024 Spring Game due to misunderstandings, as he remained focused on his health and readiness to contribute in any role necessary.

New Coaching Influence

Looking ahead, Cabana is under the new guidance of coach Tony Alford, who he praises highly. “I love him. I feel like the entire room, we all became super close really fast,” he noted about his relationship with Alford. “He’s a great dude. He’s like a genius of the game, so I’ve learned a lot from him already. I’m excited to keep making progress with him.”

Versatility on the Field

Standing at 198 pounds, Cabana is not only focusing on maintaining his weight but also on strengthening and staying healthy. His versatile capabilities allow him to be flexible in his positioning, ready to make an impact whether at receiver or in the backfield. “I just wanna help my team win,” he stated. “I wanna be on the field. I know I can make an impact on the field and I’m just trying to do what I can for this team. … I can play slot, receiver, backfield, whatever. I know I can do it all, and I can help this team.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Cole Cabana’s Transition: After a learning phase behind prominent teammates, Cabana is poised to take on a more significant role with Michigan. Coaching and Development: Under the mentorship of Coach Tony Alford, Cabana has grown in confidence and skill, ready to leverage his enhanced football IQ. Flexibility and Impact: Cabana’s ability to play multiple positions underscores his readiness to contribute across the field to Michigan’s success.

Bottom Line

As the 2024 season approaches, Cole Cabana’s evolving role within the Michigan Wolverines is not just about personal achievements but about his desire to contribute to the team’s success. His development under coach Alford, coupled with his physical and mental growth, positions him as a player to watch. Michigan fans and college football enthusiasts should keep an eye on Cabana, who is ready to translate his potential into performance on the field.