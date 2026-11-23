Cole Caufield already has a clear opinion about what Dylan Larkin will bring to the Montreal Canadiens. Caufield’s take on his new teammate, as relayed Monday by Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: “He’ll show who he really is.”

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The Detroit Red Wings traded Larkin to Montreal in a blockbuster deal on Sunday night. One of the positive things for Larkin about the move is that he gets to play for a serious Stanley Cup contender in the Eastern Conference. He is set to make his Canadiens debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Cole Caufield Says Dylan Larkin Fits Right In

Larkin had been suspended without pay since Oct. 29 after he told the Red Wings he would no longer play for them. Many Detroit fans will remember him as quitting on the team. Caufield sees it differently.

“I think he fits in perfectly,” Caufield said, according to NHL.com.

He also said of his new teammate:”The guy I know is a dedicated hard-working hockey player and one of the greatest dudes I’ve ever known.”

Nov 21, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar (80) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13) during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Being Teammates Will Be a Major Boost

Caufield and Larkin are both from the United States, and they are both going to enjoy being teammates. In 10 games with Detroit this season, Larkin scored two goals and recorded four assists, along with a plus-3 rating.

Caufield is an elite goal scorer. In 24 games this season with Montreal, he has 12 goals and eight assists, along with a plus-5 rating.

Where Larkin Fits in the Canadiens’ Lines

The top six for Montreal is now going to look different with Larkin on the team. Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Alexandre Texier are on the first line projected by Daily Faceoff. Daily Faceoff projects Alex Newhook, Larkin, and Juraj Slafkovsky on the second line.

What’s really important for Montreal is that its first power play unit is going to be more dangerous. Daily Faceoff projects Caufield, Larkin, Suzuki, Slafkovsky, and defenseman Lane Hutson on the first unit.

This Canadiens team is a serious Stanley Cup contender. Caufield is right that Larkin will want to show what his talent is all about with a new team, and he is now a thing of the past with the Red Wings organization.