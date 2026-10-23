Ben Johnson Confirms Cole Kmet’s Knee Diagnosis

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet left Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots with a right knee injury and did not return. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that Kmet is headed to injured reserve and that the knee injury is season-ending.

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Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed it Friday after medical testing. “He’s Chicago. He’s been here his whole life. He’s a big part of our heartbeat. It stinks,” Johnson said, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kmet is 27 years old, and Chicago loses a significant piece of its tight end room. He was a major run blocker for them. This season, Kmet caught 10 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown in seven games, averaging 8.7 yards per reception. He was targeted 14 times.

Chicago Bears will need to replace Cole Kmet

With Kmet done for the season, Colston Loveland remains Chicago’s top tight end. Sam Roush could become a huge part of Chicago’s offense moving forward as the second tight end. Kmet also has one year remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2023, which runs through 2027.

The Lions have their own tight end question

The Bears might look into the trade market before the deadline, which hits at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10. A division rival shopping for a tight end lands in the middle of a Detroit storyline that is already unresolved: Sam LaPorta is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Lions broke off extension talks on Oct. 4, putting him on track for free agency in 2027. Why a LaPorta trade to Chicago is still unlikely is a separate question, and Detroit retains the franchise tag as an option.