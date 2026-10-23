The Cole Kmet injury that knocked him out of Thursday night’s game now threatens to cost the Chicago Bears their top blocking tight end for the rest of the season. Chicago is 5-2 and sits as the No. 5 seed in the NFC, so a hole in the middle of its offense matters to every team chasing it in the NFC North, Detroit included.

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Kmet left Thursday’s win over the New England Patriots with a knee injury and did not return. On Friday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the early read is grim: “#Bears TE Cole Kmet, who was carted off in last night’s win over the #Patriots, is believed to have suffered a serious, likely season-ending knee injury, sources say. Kmet is undergoing testing this morning, and until those results come back, there is no finality.”

What Chicago Loses Without Its Top Blocker

Kmet had caught just 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets this season, averaging 8.7 yards per reception, so Chicago is not losing a volume target in the passing game. It is losing the tight end it leans on to block. The Bears like to run a lot of two tight end sets, and Kmet’s absence will show up most in that part of the offense. Colston Loveland is still there as the bigger receiving threat, and Chicago should still be a playoff team.

Why the Cole Kmet Injury Matters to Sam LaPorta and the Lions

Detroit has its own tight end question. Sam LaPorta is in the final season of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027 after extension talks with the Lions broke off in early October. That has made his future one of the loudest stories on the beat this week, right alongside the rest of Detroit’s approach to the trade deadline.

All trading for 2026 ends at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, so if the Lions were ever going to move LaPorta, that is the window. After the season the choices are a new deal, the franchise tag, or letting him hit the market.

A division rival suddenly thin at tight end is the kind of thing that gets floated, and Detroit has done this before. The Lions sent T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the 2022 deadline. Doing it again with Chicago would be wild, and it feels highly unlikely this time around.

Where the NFC North Stands

The Minnesota Vikings lead the division at 5-0 and hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Chicago is fifth at 5-2, the Green Bay Packers are sixth at 4-2, and Detroit is seventh at 3-2. The Lions host Green Bay on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, and that game will say more about Detroit’s October than anything happening at tight end in Chicago.