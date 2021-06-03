Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor bash Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday, the Detroit Grand Prix announced that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will be their Grand Marshal for this year’s race.

In typical Campbell fashion, he decided to have a little fun by wearing a racing helmet to the start of today’s press conference.

Not surprisingly, this was an invitation for the national media to fire their latest shot.

This time the shot was fired by Colin Cowherd and his sidekick, Joy Taylor (who I’ve never heard of).

Nation, do you agree with these talking heads or are you ok with Campbell being fun?

Check it out.

I want better for you Lions fans. That’s all. pic.twitter.com/6xq1PZ9BDW — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) June 3, 2021