41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 16, 2020
type here...

Colin Cowherd makes laughable claim that disrespects Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

If anyone has paid attention to Colin Cowherd of FS1, they are well aware that he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. At one point, I was convinced that he was just making up off the wall things to get his name circulating through our news feeds but now I am almost sure that he actually believes the horse crap that spews from his mouth.

On Wednesday, Cowherd presented a list of 11 quarterbacks “that can win a Super Bowl” and as you can see, Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford did not make the cut.

Nation, do you agree with Cowherd?

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

C.J. Cron makes Comerica Park look small with home run launch (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
I have a feeling that Detroit Tigers fans are going to like this guy. C.J. Cron was signed to a free-agent deal this offseason,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Colin Cowherd makes laughable claim that disrespects Matthew Stafford

Don Drysdale - 0
If anyone has paid attention to Colin Cowherd of FS1, they are well aware that he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bombshell: 15 female Washington Redskins employees allege sexual harassment

Michael Whitaker - 0
A rumor began circulating earlier in the week that a bombshell was about to be dropped on the NFL franchise formerly known as the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: Honorable Mentions

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our countdown of the most random players in the recent history of the Detroit Red Wings is almost complete, but we know there are...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Bombshell: 15 female Washington Redskins employees allege sexual harassment

Michael Whitaker - 0
A rumor began circulating earlier in the week that a bombshell was about to be dropped on the NFL franchise formerly known as the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Navajo Nation has name suggestion for Washington’s NFL franchise

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Washington Redskins officially ditched their moniker this week after almost 90 years, and will soon be unveiling a new team rebranding. And while...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Washington’s NFL franchise minority owners make decision regarding ownership

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Washington Redskins are officially no more, as the team dropped the moniker they'd had for nearly 90 years. And that's just the start...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New twist with Washington’s NFL franchise as high profile D.C. attorney hired to “review organization’s protocols”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Washington Redskins officially dropped the "Redskins" moniker earlier this week after nearly 90 years, and will be announcing a new team name soon. In...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.