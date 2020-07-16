Colin Cowherd makes laughable claim that disrespects Matthew Stafford

If anyone has paid attention to Colin Cowherd of FS1, they are well aware that he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. At one point, I was convinced that he was just making up off the wall things to get his name circulating through our news feeds but now I am almost sure that he actually believes the horse crap that spews from his mouth.

On Wednesday, Cowherd presented a list of 11 quarterbacks “that can win a Super Bowl” and as you can see, Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford did not make the cut.

Nation, do you agree with Cowherd?

There are 11 QBs in the NFL that can win a Super Bowl. @ColinCowherd: Dak Prescott isn't one of them: pic.twitter.com/fMLxmcr2Bj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 15, 2020