Colin Kaepernick lands NFL workout

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may have just gotten his in a potential return.

According to multiple reports, he’ll be working out for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN. More on NFL Live now. pic.twitter.com/zAuWybhILx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he made headlines for his protest of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Despite a high-profile workout with a comeback in mind, he’s remained a free agent for the past five years. He also reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 after suing them for what he believed to be being blacklisted.

Kaepernick recently threw passes at halftime of the University of Michigan‘s spring game after being invited to do so by his former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh.

