Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick lands NFL workout

by

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may have just gotten his in a potential return.

According to multiple reports, he’ll be working out for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he made headlines for his protest of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Despite a high-profile workout with a comeback in mind, he’s remained a free agent for the past five years. He also reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 after suing them for what he believed to be being blacklisted.

Kaepernick recently threw passes at halftime of the University of Michigan‘s spring game after being invited to do so by his former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh.

