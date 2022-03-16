in NFL

Colin Kaepernick reached out to NFL team about comeback

Could 2022 finally be the year the an NFL team gives Colin Kaepernick a second chance?

Well, according to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Kaepernick has reached out to him about getting another shot.

Carroll said Kaepernick does deserve another chance but he won’t say if that chance will come with the Seahawks.

It is interesting that Kaepernick has been working out with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

Nation, do you think Kaepernick will get another shot in the NFL?

