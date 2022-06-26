Colin Kaepernick reportedly had ‘disaster’ of a workout with Raiders [Video]

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016 and if what the reports are saying about his recent workout with the Las Vegas Raiders are true, he may never play again.

In late May, the Raiders brought Kaepernick in for a workout, but since then, there have been crickets in regards to him potentially landing with a team this coming season.

Colin Kaepernick reportedly had ‘disaster’ of a workout with Raiders

According to former NFL star Warren Sapp, he hear that Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders was a “disaster.”

In fact, Sapp said he is hearing that it was one of the “worst workouts ever.”

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp said. “I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man.”

If what Sapp is saying is accurate, it totally makes sense that there has been almost zero chatter about Colin Kaepernick catching on with an NFL team anytime soon.

Had Kaepernick performed well at the workout, there would almost certainly be some footage circulating around the internet. Heck, had he had a great workout, you can bet somebody from his camp would make sure to release the footage for everyone to see.

In my opinion, Kaepernick should have been given a shot to get back in the NFL much sooner than this but considering he has not played in a game since 2016, that ship may have sailed.

Nation, would you like to see Colin Kaepernick land with an NFL team during the current offseason?

