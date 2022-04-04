Colin Kaepernick takes to Twitter to thank Jim Harbaugh for opportunity [Video]

On Saturday, Colin Kaepernick was in Ann Arbor as he was given what may turn out to be a golden opportunity by Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh invited Kaepernick to put on a showcase during halftime of the Wolverines’ spring game and he made the best of it.

On Monday, Kaepernick posted a video to Twitter to thank Harbaugh for the opportunity.

“Special thanks to @CoachJim4UM. I’m grateful for him and the Wolverine community. It felt great to be back on the field with him during the halftime throwing session. Go blue!”

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick completed a workout in Ann Arbor this afternoon during halftime of the Michigan Wolverines Spring Game, throwing to receivers in an attempt to showcase his skills in hopes of landing another NFL contract.

Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. 📹 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/y9pvu3iGZC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

And after his workout, he had a message for the NFL.

“I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games,” Kaepernick said. “We still get out there and sling it. “Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It’s one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it.”

Kaepernick also had kind words for head coach Jim Harbaugh, whom he played under during their days with San Francisco; Kaepernick was also named an honorary captain for today’s game.

“Coach Harbaugh, he’s always been phenomenal for me,” Kaepernick said. “From the time we met at the combine, at pro day, to him drafting me and choosing to start me. From there, our relationship has continued to grow and develop.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he made headlines for his protest of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Despite a high-profile workout with a comeback in mind, he’s remained a free agent for the past five years. He also reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 after suing them for what he believed to be being blacklisted.

