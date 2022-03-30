Colin Kaepernick will be honorary captain for Michigan spring game [Photo]

This coming Saturday, Michigan Football will hold their Maize and Blue Spring Game and they will have a special honorary captain.

According to Adam Schefter, Colin Kaepernick has been named the honorary captain for Saturday’s game.

Colin Kaepernick has been named the honorary captain for Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday. 📸 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/0doJiK0w4X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has ties to Kaepernick as he coached him during their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

INFO FOR GAME:

On Friday afternoon, Michigan football announced that their Maize and Blue Spring Game will take place at the Big House on Saturday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

From Michigan:

The University of Michigan football program will hold the Maize and Blue Spring Game presented by DTE MIGreenPower on Saturday, April 2, at Michigan Stadium. The scrimmage is free for all fans, with the Wolverines taking the field around 11:30 a.m. to begin warm-ups and drills. The gates to Michigan Stadium will open at 11 a.m.

Big Ten Network will televise the practice and scrimmage starting at 12 p.m. The Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD will air the game on WXYT Radio — 97.1 FM, The Ticket in Detroit — starting at 11:45 a.m.

The scrimmage is one of the 15 practices allowed under NCAA rules. It is subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather conditions before or during the session.

The typical prohibited items list will be strictly enforced, with no bags allowed into the stadium for the practice. All attendees and items are subject to search. In addition, there will be a bag check starting at 11 a.m. on the South Concourse of Crisler Center.