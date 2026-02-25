Detroit Tigers Sign LHP Colin Poche

The Detroit Tigers have added experienced bullpen depth, signing left-handed pitcher Colin Poche to a minor-league contract.

Poche, 32, brings a lengthy major-league track record and will report to big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, giving Detroit another veteran option as spring training competition heats up.

Veteran Lefty Adds Depth to Tigers Bullpen Mix

Poche has logged time with multiple MLB clubs and is best known for his years with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he emerged as a reliable late-inning lefty during their postseason runs. While the Tigers’ move doesn’t guarantee a roster spot, it adds experienced insurance to an already crowded bullpen picture.

Poche’s 2025 Numbers

The 2025 season was a challenging one for Poche, who split time between two National League teams:

Games: 14

14 Innings Pitched: 9.1

9.1 ERA: 12.54

12.54 Strikeouts: 11

11 WHIP: 2.786

Despite the rough results, Detroit is betting on Poche’s career body of work and believes mechanical tweaks and a fresh environment could help him rebound.

Career Resume Still Carries Value

Over his MLB career, Poche owns:

239 appearances

217.2 innings pitched

4.01 career ERA

241 strikeouts

1.172 WHIP

At his best, Poche has shown the ability to neutralize left-handed hitters and handle high-leverage situations, traits the Tigers are hoping to rediscover in camp.

What’s Next for Poche?

Poche will compete for a bullpen role during spring training, though a likely outcome is beginning the season at Triple-A Toledo. If he performs well, he could quickly emerge as a call-up option during the long 162-game grind.

For a Tigers team prioritizing pitching depth in 2026, this is a low-risk move with potential upside.