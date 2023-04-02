Merch
College Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023-24

By W.G. Brady
5
0

The National Championship game is set as Connecticut will take on San Diego State to see who will be the 2023 NCAA National Champion. With just one game remaining on the season, some people are already beginning to release their “Way-Too-Early” rankings for the 2023-24 season. According to Sporting News, the No. 1 team in the nation heading into the 2023-24 season will be Connecticut. In case you were wondering, Michigan State comes in at No. 11.

NCAA College Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25

Key Points

  • The National Championship game for the 2022-23 NCAA season will feature Connecticut and San Diego State, competing for the title of National Champion.
  • Despite the upcoming season not having started yet, some media outlets have already released their early predictions for the 2023-24 season, with Sporting News ranking Connecticut as the No.1 team in the nation.
  • Michigan State, a perennial basketball powerhouse, is ranked No. 11 in the same “Way-Too-Early” rankings for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

College Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023-24

Here are the ‘Way-too-Early” Top 25 rankings for the 2023-24 season, according to the Sporting News:

  1. UConn
  2. UCLA
  3. Duke
  4. Purdue
  5. Marquette
  6. Kentucky
  7. Arkansas
  8. Creighton
  9. Alabama
  10. Gonzaga
  11. Michigan State
  12. Arizona
  13. Kansas
  14. Miami
  15. Florida Atlantic
  16. Houston
  17. Baylor
  18. Tennessee
  19. Virginia
  20. TCU
  21. Texas
  22. North Carolina
  23. Northwestern
  24. Auburn
  25. Xavier

Bottom Line: The Rankings are unpredictable

Looking at these early rankings are always entertaining, but it is also important to remember not to put any stock into them. Prior to the 2022-23 season, North Carolina was the No. 1 ranked team, and, as we know, they did not even make it to the tournament.

