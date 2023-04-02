The National Championship game is set as Connecticut will take on San Diego State to see who will be the 2023 NCAA National Champion. With just one game remaining on the season, some people are already beginning to release their “Way-Too-Early” rankings for the 2023-24 season. According to Sporting News, the No. 1 team in the nation heading into the 2023-24 season will be Connecticut. In case you were wondering, Michigan State comes in at No. 11.

College Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023-24

Here are the ‘Way-too-Early” Top 25 rankings for the 2023-24 season, according to the Sporting News:

UConn UCLA Duke Purdue Marquette Kentucky Arkansas Creighton Alabama Gonzaga Michigan State Arizona Kansas Miami Florida Atlantic Houston Baylor Tennessee Virginia TCU Texas North Carolina Northwestern Auburn Xavier

Bottom Line: The Rankings are unpredictable

Looking at these early rankings are always entertaining, but it is also important to remember not to put any stock into them. Prior to the 2022-23 season, North Carolina was the No. 1 ranked team, and, as we know, they did not even make it to the tournament.