College Football head coach rankings will upset certain fan bases

Despite the sour ending, it was a terrific season for the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh in particular. And despite their setback in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, they can hang their hat on the fact that they earned their 1st Big Ten Championship since 2004 coupled with their 1st victory over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade.

And Harbaugh will be staying put with Michigan despite a highly publicized flirtation with the NFL. And according to a recent ranking by 247Sports, Harbaugh is the highest rated coach in the Big Ten and 6th overall in the country, coming in ahead of rivals Ryan Day of Ohio State and Mel Tucker of Michigan State.

They write:

“No coach in this ranking saw a bigger jump from the 2021 season to now than Jim Harbaugh, who is coming off the most notable showing of his tenure at Michigan after winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff. He took out Ohio State for the first time, humiliated Iowa in the league title game and earned national coach of the year accolades from the AP after his program’s first conference championship since 2004. His flirtation with the NFL seems to have led to a somewhat rocky return to Ann Arbor in recent weeks with coordinator changes, but Harbaugh expects to be back in the thick of the playoff hunt in 2022 and beyond with a talented roster.”

Do you agree with their rankings? Because there were some fans that certainly didn’t.

Brian Kelly and Harbaugh above Day is laughable. — Barry Lee (@blee1492) February 12, 2022

Your credibility just went out the door. What criteria did you use? Booger rolling, Cajun accent? You don't know jack about football. Maybe write an article about badminton? Idiot. — Rock Buckeye (@rockhudson851) February 12, 2022

