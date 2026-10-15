fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsvs PHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 47m · Disney+, ESPN+, HuluNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsvs PHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 47m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

College Football Playoff Reportedly Nearing Massive Expansion

College Football Playoff expansion
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The College Football Playoff could be on the verge of its biggest change yet, and it may happen sooner than many college football fans expected. According to a new report, the postseason field is close to doubling in size.

DSN TVCollege · newest firstAll College video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

On Thursday, Oct. 15, college football insider Pete Thamel reported that the College Football Playoff is nearing an agreement to expand from 12 teams to 24 teams beginning in 2027, pending final approval.

“Sources: The College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, per sources,” Thamel wrote on X. “The new format will start in 2027 and is expected to come together in the near future, pending final approvals.”

The College Football Playoff trophy sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Texas Longhorns and the
The College Football Playoff trophy sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

College Football Playoff Could Double in Size

The proposed expansion would create 12 additional postseason opportunities, dramatically changing the national championship picture. While final details have not been announced, the move could allow more teams from power conferences, including the Big Ten, to compete for a national title.

The College Football Playoff recently confirmed that negotiations with ESPN were continuing regarding a possible 24-team format. Now, Thamel’s latest report suggests those discussions are approaching a significant breakthrough.

What College Football Playoff Expansion Would Mean for Michigan and MSU

For Michigan, which has already seen its playoff hopes take a significant hit following early-season losses, a larger field could provide more room for error in future seasons. Michigan State could also benefit as head coach Pat Fitzgerald continues working toward his stated goal of bringing the Spartans back to Big Ten championship contention.

The 2026 season will still feature the current 12-team format, with the potential expansion beginning next year. No agreement has been officially finalized, but college football appears to be moving closer to a dramatically different postseason.

And one major question remains: Would a 24-team playoff make college football better, or would it take away from the importance of the regular season?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy