The College Football Playoff could be on the verge of its biggest change yet, and it may happen sooner than many college football fans expected. According to a new report, the postseason field is close to doubling in size.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

On Thursday, Oct. 15, college football insider Pete Thamel reported that the College Football Playoff is nearing an agreement to expand from 12 teams to 24 teams beginning in 2027, pending final approval.

“Sources: The College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, per sources,” Thamel wrote on X. “The new format will start in 2027 and is expected to come together in the near future, pending final approvals.”

The College Football Playoff trophy sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The proposed expansion would create 12 additional postseason opportunities, dramatically changing the national championship picture. While final details have not been announced, the move could allow more teams from power conferences, including the Big Ten, to compete for a national title.

The College Football Playoff recently confirmed that negotiations with ESPN were continuing regarding a possible 24-team format. Now, Thamel’s latest report suggests those discussions are approaching a significant breakthrough.

For Michigan, which has already seen its playoff hopes take a significant hit following early-season losses, a larger field could provide more room for error in future seasons. Michigan State could also benefit as head coach Pat Fitzgerald continues working toward his stated goal of bringing the Spartans back to Big Ten championship contention.

The 2026 season will still feature the current 12-team format, with the potential expansion beginning next year. No agreement has been officially finalized, but college football appears to be moving closer to a dramatically different postseason.

And one major question remains: Would a 24-team playoff make college football better, or would it take away from the importance of the regular season?