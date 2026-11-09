The College Football Playoff is reportedly on the verge of a massive transformation, and the changes could have major implications for both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

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According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the College Football Playoff and ESPN have signed a five-year deal worth nearly $1.7 billion that would expand the postseason field from 12 to 24 teams beginning in 2027. The reported agreement would also eliminate the Power Four conference championship games, including the Big Ten Championship Game.

The development follows earlier reporting from CBS Sports that the two sides were nearing a deal in October. ESPN attributed Monday’s report to unnamed sources, and Detroit Sports Nation has not independently confirmed the terms.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy

on the field before the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

For Michigan, a 24-team playoff would provide a significantly larger margin for error during the regular season. Under the current 12-team format, two or three losses can put a team’s postseason hopes in serious jeopardy, but an expanded field would give more Big Ten teams opportunities to compete for a national championship.

That could become especially important as Kyle Whittingham works to build Michigan into a championship contender. Following Michigan’s recent offensive struggles, the Wolverines could benefit from a system in which a conference championship isn’t necessarily required to reach the postseason.

Michigan State Could Be One of the Biggest Beneficiaries

For Michigan State, the potential expansion could be even more significant as Pat Fitzgerald continues rebuilding the Spartans’ football program. Instead of needing to emerge as one of the Big Ten’s elite teams to have a realistic playoff opportunity, Michigan State could potentially earn an at-large berth with a strong regular-season record.

The reported elimination of conference championship games would also change the stakes of the regular season. With a reported format featuring 19 at-large bids, Michigan and Michigan State could both reach the playoff in the same season without either necessarily winning the Big Ten.

Under the reported format, the eight highest-seeded teams would receive first-round byes, while seeds 9 through 16 would host first-round playoff games. That means Michigan Stadium and Spartan Stadium could someday host December postseason games if their teams earn the necessary seeds.

Of course, a larger field doesn’t guarantee success for either program, and the final selection criteria will remain important. But beginning in 2027, the path to competing for a national championship could become considerably more accessible for both Michigan and Michigan State.