College Football Playoff New Year’s Six games unveiled

Earlier today, the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were released, and we now know that No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Both of those semifinal matchups will take place on New Year’s Eve. Just moments ago, the remaining four College Football Playoff New Year’s Six games were revealed, and as you are about to see, there are some solid matchups.

What are the College Football Playoff New Year’s Six matchups?

In addition to Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the other four New Year’s Six games are as follows: