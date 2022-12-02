College Football Playoff odds may surprise you

Heading into last weekend’s college football game, Georgia was No. 1, Ohio State was No. 2, Michigan was No. 3, and TCU was No. 4. Following the Wolverines’ blowout win over the Buckeyes, the Wolverines moved up to No. 2, TCU moved up to No. 3, USC, who was previously No. 5, moved up to No. 4, and Ohio State moved out of the top four, to No. 5. With that being said, it is no surprise that Georgia currently has the best odds to win the College Football Playoff and that Michigan has the second best odds. But, you may be surprised to see who has the third-best odds.
What are the College Football Playoff odds?
According to DraftKings, the current odds to win the CFP are as follows:
Georgia -150
Michigan +300
Ohio State +800
USC +1200
TCU +1200
Alabama +6000
As you can see above, Ohio State currently has the third-best odds to win the CFP, despite them not currently being one of the Top 4 teams.
Nation, are you surprised that the Buckeyes currently have the third-best odds?