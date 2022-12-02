College Sports

College Football Playoff odds may surprise you

  • The College Football Playoff is right around the corner
  • The College Football Playoff Odds may surprise you

Heading into last weekend’s college football game, Georgia was No. 1, Ohio State was No. 2, Michigan was No. 3, and TCU was No. 4. Following the Wolverines’ blowout win over the Buckeyes, the Wolverines moved up to No. 2, TCU moved up to No. 3, USC, who was previously No. 5, moved up to No. 4, and Ohio State moved out of the top four, to No. 5. With that being said, it is no surprise that Georgia currently has the best odds to win the College Football Playoff and that Michigan has the second best odds. But, you may be surprised to see who has the third-best odds.

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release ...
College Football Playoff Rankings

What are the College Football Playoff odds?

According to DraftKings, the current odds to win the CFP are as follows:

Georgia -150

Michigan +300

Ohio State +800

USC +1200

TCU +1200

Alabama +6000

As you can see above, Ohio State currently has the third-best odds to win the CFP, despite them not currently being one of the Top 4 teams.

Nation, are you surprised that the Buckeyes currently have the third-best odds?

College Football Playoff

