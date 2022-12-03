College Football Playoff odds shift following upsets

Heading into last weekend’s college football games, Georgia was No. 1, Ohio State was No. 2, Michigan was No. 3, and TCU was No. 4. But after Michigan demolished the Buckeyes on their home field, the Wolverines moved up in the CFP rankings to No. 2, while TCU moved up to No. 3, USC moved up to No. 4, and Ohio State moved down to No. 5. On Friday night, Utah laid the smackdown on No. 4 USC, knocking them out of the CFP, and then, on Saturday afternoon, Kansas State took down TCU. With those updates, the College Football Playoff odds have shifted

What are the College Football Playoff odds?

According to DraftKings, going into Friday night’s game to win the CFP were as follows:

Well, with USC and TCU both losing, the odds have shifted to the following:

Georgia -135

Michigan +325

Ohio State +350

TCU +1300

Alabama +1600