College Football Playoff odds shift following upsets

Heading into last weekend’s college football games, Georgia was No. 1, Ohio State was No. 2, Michigan was No. 3, and TCU was No. 4. But after Michigan demolished the Buckeyes on their home field, the Wolverines moved up in the CFP rankings to No. 2, while TCU moved up to No. 3, USC moved up to No. 4, and Ohio State moved down to No. 5. On Friday night, Utah laid the smackdown on No. 4 USC, knocking them out of the CFP, and then, on Saturday afternoon, Kansas State took down TCU. With those updates, the College Football Playoff odds have shifted
What are the College Football Playoff odds?
According to DraftKings, going into Friday night’s game to win the CFP were as follows:
Georgia -150
Michigan +300
Ohio State +800
USC +1200
TCU +1200
Alabama +6000
Well, with USC and TCU both losing, the odds have shifted to the following:
Georgia -135
Michigan +325
Ohio State +350
TCU +1300
Alabama +1600