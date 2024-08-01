Michigan Football: Kirk Campbell Details QB Depth Chart for Fall Camp





In preparation for the upcoming fall camp, Michigan football has unveiled its quarterback depth chart, as shared by offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. With the departure of All-Big Ten quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the NFL Draft, the Wolverines are set to determine his successor among five scholarship quarterbacks.

Equal Opportunity for All Quarterbacks

Campbell confirmed that all quarterbacks will be granted an equal opportunity to compete for the starting position, starting with the oldest and moving to the youngest. “We’re just gonna start with the oldest down to the youngest. Simple as that,” Campbell explained as quoted by 247Sports. “We’ll make sure everybody gets the opportunity to run with the ones and we’ll evaluate it, a day-by-day process.”

This approach positions the quarterbacks in the following order: Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis.

Campbell emphasized the importance of a thorough evaluation process. “What I’ve learned from all of those is obviously you have a deadline that you have to make a decision. That’s the first game, right? But you don’t want to rush the decision, right? You got to make sure you prepare those guys.”

The process, according to Campbell, includes daily evaluations of practice performances, meetings, and interactions with teammates. The goal is to avoid hasty decisions that might need revisiting mid-season. “And if you make the decision too early, you could put yourself in a situation that halfway through the season, you’re trying to fix that thing and go in a different direction.”

As Michigan’s fall camp kicks off on July 31, the Wolverines will prepare for their season opener against Fresno State on August 31.