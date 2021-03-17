Color Rush Detroit Red Wings concept jersey has little color to it [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

One of the most iconic franchises in all of professional sports, the Detroit Red Wings are part of the “Original 6” teams of the National Hockey League.

Having originally been founded in 1926, they were known initially as the “Detroit Cougars”; a subsequent name change saw them being known as the “Falcons” before the nickname that’s stuck since 1932 was introduced.

That being said, it’s always cool to visualize new uniform concepts, as long as they’re done correctly. Case in point – this latest “color rush” jersey concept.

Take a look at this clean concept featuring elements from Detroit’s 2016 Stadium Series matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, courtesy of Saturn Stylez:

Detroit Red Wings color rush concept! pic.twitter.com/cDLxf2GP9l — Saturn Styles (@SaturnStylez) March 16, 2021