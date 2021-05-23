Colorado Avalanche earn first playoff sweep in 20 years

Sharing is caring!

If history repeats itself, the Colorado Avalanche could be enjoying another storybook ending.

They completed the sweep of the St. Louis Blues this afternoon at Enterprise Center, winning by a 5-2 final score and completing their first playoff sweep in two decades and becoming the first team to advance in this year’s postseason.

The Blues didn’t give up so easily, scoring the first goal of the game for the first time in the series courtesy of

Russian sniper Vladimir Tarasenko.

However, their lead was short lived. Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad tied the contest soon afterwards, followed by Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog giving his team the lead on a nifty deflection in front of goaltender Jordan Binnington. Colorado enjoyed a 24-11 shots advantage through two periods.

Mikko Rantanen would bury a rebound past Binnington in the 3rd to extend Colorado’s lead, though Tarasenko would soon score his second to ensure the Blues wouldn’t go quietly into the night.

However, their effort was for naught, as Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin would add empty net goals to seal the win.

Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Avs, while Binnington countered with 29.

Colorado now awaits the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild, who will play Game 5 of their series tomorrow night from Sin City; Vegas enjoys a 3-1 series advantage.

Of course, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2001, and also went through the St. Louis Blues to do so.

What will happen in 2021?