Colorado poaches Michigan analyst for offensive line opening

When you win big, assistants and analysts tend to be highly sought after by other programs.

That is exactly what happened at Michigan on Tuesday as offensive analyst Kyle DeVan has been hired by Colorado to become their new offensive line coach.

DeVan will head to Colorado as soon as Michigan’s run in the College Football Playoff is over.

From Colorado Press Release:

Kyle DeVan, who has offensive line coaching and playing experience both in college and the National Football League, has been named offensive line coach at the University of Colorado, head coach Karl Dorrell announced Tuesday.

As with all hires of this nature, it is subject to the approval of CU’s Board of Regents.

DeVan, 36, comes to Colorado from the University of Michigan, where he was an offensive analyst this fall, working particularly with the offensive line. He helped create weekly game plans for the run game, protection plans in the passing game, and worked with the coaches on game day field adjustments. He will join CU in January following the No. 3 Wolverines run in the College Football Playoff, with UM set to play Georgia in a semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

