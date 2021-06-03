Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen buries Vegas with early OT goal [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Colorado Avalanche have taken care of business against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first two games of their Round 2 series, thanks to a blowout 7-1 victory in Game 1 and an overtime thriller in Game 2.

While it was several Avalanche players who factored into the scoring in the first tilt, it was Mikko Rantanen who played hero for Colorado early this morning. His power play goal at 2:07 of overtime elevated his team to a 2-0 series advantage, beating goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury glove side:

MIKKO RANTANEN WINS IT IN OT FOR THE AVS! 🚨 (🎥: @NHLonNBCSports) pic.twitter.com/xEdYMb0rqT — theScore (@theScore) June 3, 2021

Game 3 between the two squads will be on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.