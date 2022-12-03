Colston Loveland makes an INSANE grab to open the scoring for Michigan in 2022 Big Ten Championship [VIDEO]

WOAH! That’s definitely the way to get things started! Michigan Football tight end, Colston Loveland rose up to make an incredible catch between two Purdue defenders, capping the first drive for the Wolverines. J.J. McCarthy made an incredible throw and Loveland did the rest. Watch this thing of beauty for yourself:

It’s not a 50/50 ball when you know your guy’s coming down with it pic.twitter.com/NrmfipWNrW — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) December 4, 2022 via Barstool Blue on Twitter

This is exactly how you want to start a football game!

Starting the Championship game right

The Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis this evening. They are coming off a huge win against the Ohio State Buckeyes and looking to set themselves up for a deep run in the college football playoff.

They will be without their best defensive player, Mike Morris, but are favored in this game by quite a lot. With the upsets that occurred last night and earlier today, the final College Football Playoff rankings are all but settled, though Michigan should have no problem when the selection show rolls around on Sunday.

For now, though, this was a great way to start the championship game!