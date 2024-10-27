fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
U of M

Colston Loveland Sends a Savage Message to Spartans After Heated Post-Game Scuffle! [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines took down their in-state rivals, the Michigan State Spartans, with a 24-17 win at the Big House. Despite being outgained in total yardage, Michigan played disciplined, turnover-free, and penalty-free football, allowing them to secure the victory in this intense rivalry.

Colston Loveland

The end of the game, however, saw tensions boil over as Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State’s Anthony Jones got into a post-game scuffle. After the final whistle, Loveland and Jones engaged in a wrestling match, with Loveland headbutting Jones and Jones responding by putting Loveland in a headlock. Both teams rushed onto the field as emotions from the heated rivalry spilled over.

When asked about the incident afterward, Loveland didn’t hold back. In a statement that’s already making waves among fans, he referred to the Spartans in a way reminiscent of former Michigan running back Mike Hart, who famously referred to Michigan State as “Little Brother.” Loveland simply said, “Lil bro stay doing lil bro things.”

This comment from Loveland is likely to stoke the fires of this rivalry, harkening back to Hart's original “Little Brother” jab in 2007. That remark lit a competitive fire under the Spartans, who went on a successful run against Michigan in the following years. Now, with Michigan sitting at 5-3 and looking to build momentum, Loveland’s comment could fuel even more intensity the next time these teams face off.

The Wolverines will aim to continue their disciplined play as they prepare for their next challenge, while Michigan State is likely to remember Loveland’s words the next time these two teams meet on the gridiron.

