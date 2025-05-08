NFL Executive Makes BOLD Colston Loveland vs. Sam LaPorta Prediction

An NFL executive claims Bears rookie Colston Loveland will be better than Lions TE Sam LaPorta. Could a new tight end rivalry be brewing in the NFC North?

Sam LaPorta quickly became one of the Detroit Lions’ brightest young stars—and one of the best young tight ends in the NFL. But not everyone thinks he’ll hold onto that crown for long.

In a bold new take, an anonymous NFL executive believes the next big thing at tight end is already on the horizon—and it’s coming out of Ann Arbor.

That’s right: the exec told The Athletic that Colston Loveland, the University of Michigan product who was drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bears, could be even better than LaPorta.

“Loveland is going to catch a million balls,” the executive said. “He will be better than (Sam) LaPorta. He is such a good receiver, and he’s bigger — two inches taller and another 10 pounds.”

LaPorta Set a High Bar in Detroit

Let’s not forget just how good LaPorta has been. The former Iowa standout followed up a strong rookie year (86 catches for 889 yards and 10 TDs) with a 60-catch, 726-yard, 7-touchdown season in 2024, firmly establishing himself as a go-to weapon in the Lions’ offense.

He’s already a fan favorite, and his chemistry with Jared Goff has been a major reason the Lions offense hasn’t missed a beat—even with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leaving for Chicago.

So when someone says a rookie will be better than LaPorta? That’s not just high praise—it’s a challenge.

Loveland’s Fit in Chicago Already Turning Heads

Loveland enters the league with plenty of hype, and he’ll step into a Chicago Bears offense that now includes an interesting mix of talent. According to the same executive, the Bears plan to use Loveland creatively, both in traditional sets and in personnel packages with other weapons.

“They will have an 11 personnel package with Burden in the slot and the 12 package when Burden is off the field with Loveland and Kmet on the field,” the exec said. “They are set up pretty well.”

The Michigan tight end has the size (6-foot-5, 245 pounds), hands, and route-running ability to make an impact early—but outshining LaPorta won’t be easy.

The Bottom Line

LaPorta vs. Loveland might just become the next great NFC North storyline.

And while it’s fair to be excited about Loveland’s potential—especially for Wolverines fans—it’s just as fair to say LaPorta has already proven he’s a top-tier tight end in the league.

Let’s not forget: the Bears may have taken a Wolverine, but the Lions already have a star in Sam LaPorta—and he’s not going anywhere.