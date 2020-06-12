41.2 F
Friday, June 12, 2020
Colt Keith named Detroit’s second best draft selection

By Michael Whitaker

To nobody’s surprise, Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the first overall draft pick of the 2020 MLB Draft.

But who are the experts tapping as the second best pick? According to MLB analysts Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Mike Rosenbaum, that distinction belongs to the player Detroit took with their final draft pick – Colt Keith.

Detroit’s Draft was centered around college hitters up until the final round, when they decided to roll the dice on Keith, a Mississippi prepster whom scouts viewed as one of the premier two-way talents in the 2020 class. The Tigers selected the Arizona State recruit as a position player, preferring the 6-foot-2, 220-pound prep star’s left-handed bat and solid across-the-board tools over his abilities on the mound.

Keith was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year from Mississippi, and is expected to officially be signed by the Tigers in the near future.

