Colt Keith Done for Season With Sprained Thumb

Detroit Tigers infielder Colt Keith is done for the season with a left thumb sprain. The Tigers placed him on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Sept. 20, and recalled infielder Jace Jung from Triple-A Toledo. Keith is only 25 years old.

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During his third season with Detroit, he played in 140 games. Keith had a .258 batting average with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs, along with six stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .322. He moved around the infield to get there, logging 66 games at third base and 18 at first. There are many people wondering what his future is going to look like with the Tigers. Will he be with Detroit next season or is he going to be elsewhere?

Colt Keith Is Under Team Control for Years

Any Tigers fan who thinks Keith is going to be traded next season probably is not going to get their wish. He is currently under a six-year, $28.6 million contract he signed in January 2024. The first club option for the Tigers will not come up until after the 2029 MLB season. If Detroit were to keep him and pick up all the club options, he would not be a free agent until after the 2032 MLB season.

Keith or Torkelson at First Base

It is not an expensive contract to trade. However, the Tigers will need to decide if Keith or Spencer Torkelson is the long-term option for first base. Torkelson is 27 years old and he will be under team control for another two seasons.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris cannot have a platoon at first base entering the 2027 MLB season. The Tigers will have to decide between Keith or Torkelson. Detroit is better off trading Torkelson this offseason and keeping Keith, because that team-friendly contract is the easier one to build around.