A frightening scene unfolded during Sunday Night Football as San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

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The injury occurred during the second quarter of the highly anticipated NFC showdown, and it quickly became clear that McKivitz was in serious distress. Medical personnel rushed onto the field to attend to the veteran offensive lineman as concerned teammates gathered nearby.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Myles Simmons, McKivitz was placed in an air cast before being carted off the field.

It was an unsettling moment for everyone watching, particularly given the visible concern from his teammates.

An absolute freak injury for Colton McKivitz pic.twitter.com/9rgUaCpOAw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2026

49ers Teammates React to Frightening Injury

McKivitz’s injury appeared severe, with fellow offensive lineman Trent Williams among those visibly shaken by what had happened. Fans watching the broadcast also expressed concern over the disturbing scene.

you don't need to see Colton McKivitz's injury. you just need to watch Trent Williams' reaction to it to understand how bad it is pic.twitter.com/9uEGwdGbok — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 23, 2026

According to Bleacher Report, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those who sent well wishes after seeing the injury.

McKivitz has been an important part of San Francisco’s offensive line, and losing him would represent another difficult setback for a team that has already dealt with numerous injuries this season.

The 49ers entered Sunday’s matchup with an 8-1 record, facing a Minnesota team that was 7-2. Both organizations have been competing near the top of the NFC standings, making the game particularly significant in the conference playoff race.

Latest on Colton McKivitz’s Injury

Although the injury appeared serious and required an air cast, the exact diagnosis and potential recovery timeline had not been officially announced at the time of the initial reports.

That distinction is important, as the appearance of an injury alone cannot establish whether McKivitz suffered a fracture, dislocation, or another type of damage.

For now, the biggest concern is the health of the 49ers offensive tackle. Additional information is expected once San Francisco’s medical staff and head coach Kyle Shanahan provide an official update.

Our thoughts are with McKivitz as he begins his recovery.