Colts center Ryan Kelly posts heartbreaking message on Intsagram

On Monday evening, Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly took to Twitter to post the heartbreaking news that he and his wife had lost their unborn daughter, Mary Kate.

“Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents.

“Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Kelly (@ryankelly70)

Kelly’s wife Emma also posted the following message on Instagram.

“I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare,” Emma Kelly said on Instagram. “It gave Ryan and the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her.

“These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I’m forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad. She was tiny, perfect and incredibly loved from everyone who knew she existed. I don’t think we’ll ever understand why God decided to call her home when he did but our faith is unshaken. He knows better than we & she was needed back home, in Heaven.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ryan and Emma during this difficult time.