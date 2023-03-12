Colts sign Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Dane Brugler’s latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Earlier this week, news broke that the Baltimore Ravens have used the exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. With the Ravens electing to use the exclusive tag, Jackson is now free to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with any other NFL team. If he does sign an offer sheet, the Ravens would either be able to match the offer sheet, which would mean them keeping Jackson in Baltimore, or they could decide not to match, which would mean Jackson would go to a new team and the Ravens would acquire a pair of first-round picks. In Dane Brugler's most recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft, he has the Indianapolis Colts signing Jackson, which means the Ravens would have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Key Points

Baltimore Ravens have used exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

Jackson is now free to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with any other NFL team

Ravens would have the option to match the offer sheet and keep Jackson or let him go and acquire two first-round picks

Dane Brugler's 2023 NFL Mock Draft has the Indianapolis Colts signing Jackson

Ravens would then have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Colts sign Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Here is what Dan Brugler has to say about a potential trade that would send Lamar Jackson to the Indianapolis Colts, with the Ravens landing a pair of first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

- Advertisement -

(*Proposed transactions: Colts sign Lamar Jackson, Ravens acquire two first-round picks.)

Let’s have some fun. The Colts are in the unenviable position of having everyone know they need to take a mighty swing at quarterback. And waiting to see which quarterback falls to them at No. 4 feels like the type of conservative move that might cost GM Chris Ballard his job.

“Trading” for Lamar Jackson by signing him to an offer sheet that the Ravens don’t match would be an expensive proposition, obviously, but Jackson is a proven commodity who would be a ton of fun in Shane Steichen’s offense. He’d make the Colts immediate contenders for a deep playoff run.

As for the Ravens, they’d swap a proven playmaking talent at quarterback for a potentially playmaking talent. But they’d also reset their quarterback clock and maintain financial flexibility to build up the rest of the roster, which is a priority for the organization. Tyler Huntley would be the Ravens’ new starting quarterback in 2023, with Richardson mixed in throughout his rookie season until he’s ready to take over.

Bottom Line: Jackson signing with a new team would be a game-changer

The exclusive franchise tag placed on Lamar Jackson by the Baltimore Ravens has opened up a world of possibilities for the future of the quarterback and the team. While the potential signing of Jackson by the Indianapolis Colts would come at a steep cost, it could ultimately lead to a playoff run and a new era for the Colts. Meanwhile, the Ravens would acquire two first-round picks and the opportunity to reset their quarterback clock while maintaining financial flexibility to build up the rest of their roster. It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out and what the future holds for both teams.