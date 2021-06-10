Columbus Blue Jackets decide on next head coach

Sharing is caring!

According to the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have decided on their next coach.

The Blue Jackets announced just moments ago that they have named Brad Larsen as their eighth head coach in franchise history.

Larson has been with the franchise as an assistant for the last seven seasons.

