Columbus Blue Jackets decide on next head coach

by

According to the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have decided on their next coach.

The Blue Jackets announced just moments ago that they have named Brad Larsen as their eighth head coach in franchise history.

Larson has been with the franchise as an assistant for the last seven seasons.

